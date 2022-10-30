From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari, has congratulated Rev Austin Epunam as the social worker, businessman and publisher turned 60.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari rejoices with the family, friends and relations of the cleric on the milestone.

The President appreciated the grace of God upon the life of the Ndiakwu Otolo Nnewi-born cleric, in Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State, applauding him for his crusade in dissuading young people from irregular migration through his non-governmental organization, Sweet Home Africa.

He also lauded the commitment of Epunam to the crusade against breast and cervical cancers, which he takes round the country, and beyond.

President Buhari wished Epunam renewed vigour in his enterprises, and greater health and strength to serve God and humanity for long time to come.