President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, congratulated Senator Anyim Chukwu Ude on his 80th birthday.

Senior Special Assistant to the President, Garba Shehu, in a statement said: “The president joined family and friends to celebrate with the veteran journalist, whose antecedents in public and private sectors will continue to inspire many, particularly the youths.

“The president congratulates Ude on standing for welfare of the people, starting out as a journalist, both in print and broadcast media, and steadily rising to leadership positions in many media houses before delving into politics and winning elections as a lawmaker.

“President Buhari believes Ude’s contributions to national development, with focus on grassroots empowerment, set him apart early for more responsibilities in leadership, while the historic roles he played as chairman of the Senate Committee on Aviation and four other Senate committees: Defence and Army, Land Transport, Capital Markets and Culture and Tourism, will always count for more recognitions.

“The president prays that the Almighty God will grant the senator good health and longer life.”