President Muhammadu Buhari has joined Nigeria’s media industry in celebrating veteran journalist and founding Director of Newswatch, Yakubu Mohammed, on his 70th birthday, praying for abiding good health and strength.

According to a statement by Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to President on Media and Publicity, in Abuja on Sunday, the president felicitated with Mohammed, his family, professional and political associates on the landmark age.

President Buhari commended Yakubu for his courage and dedication to the country, ”sometimes at grave risks, working variously with some of the pillars of Nigerian print media like New Nigerian, National Concord Newspapers, and co-founding the Newswatch magazine in 1984.”

He noted the contributions of the renowned columnist to the development of journalism, particularly grooming the younger generation, and maintained that his footprints were firmly imprinted on the media landscape.

The President extolled Mohammed for maintaining the delicate balance of being at the commanding heights of journalism, and keeping in touch with the grassroots.

He also acknowledged Yakubu’s contributions to the growth, development and victory of the All Progressives Congress, particularly in Kogi State.

President Buhari prayed that the almighty God would grant the journalist longer life, and bless his family.(NAN)