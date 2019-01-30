Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

A pro-Buhari support group, the Green Cap Movement for Good Governance, has canvassed special attention for women and children in the northeast after nine years of Boko Haram insurgency.

The group, led by a former governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Attom Magira Tom, made the appeal at the green caps rally attended by over three thousands women and children in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, yesterday.

Tom said the rally was not only to drum up support for reelection of President Muhammadu Buhari, but, also, to deepen good governance, mobilise women and children for good governance. He urged the women, particularly those eligible to vote, to participate in election processes and ensure Buhari is reelected.

“To president Muhammadu Buhari, we will not forget the difficult times we had gone through, the heart breaking and agonising days, before you came on a rescue mission, to free us from the bondage of the Boko Haram terrorists,” he said.