Former national chairman of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) and leader of Forward with Buhari, a campaign group promoting the candidacy of President Muhammadu Buhari, Alhaji AbdulKarim Daiyabu, has said former President Olusegun Obasanjo has no moral right to criticise the incumbent.

Alhaji Daiyabu said Obasanjo is guilty of the same offences he is accusing president Buhari of.

Daiyabu said these at an interactive media session in Abuja, yesterday, where the group listed Buhari’s anti corruption war and investments in infrastructure top among other considerations for forming the association to push for his re-election.

Members of the group include eminent journalist, Osa Director, Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Osita Okechukwu, rights activist and lawyer, Kayode Ajulo, Ambassador Fatima Balla, Mohammed Sulley and Mayowa Oluwabiyi. The group’s chairman urged Nigerians to ignore Obasanjo’s claims and tasked the public to enquire from the former president what his government did with the huge revenue it generated, including the $16 billion he said was wasted on the power sector.

“We are not surprised about what he says outside the prison. If you could remember, he was sentenced to prison for life. But, somehow, some people brought him out and made him president. What Nigeria made from 1999 to 2015 from oil is more than what the country made from 1914 when it was amalgamated till 1999. Where is the money.

“We know that we have $16 billion in his hand from electricity. What of others? All the looters in this country are putting heads together and we are also putting our heads together to fight them back. So, we are waiting to see what type of judgement will be made on people like Obasanjo and the Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Walter Onnoghen, who is equally guilty of many offences.

“You can equally recall that, as president of this country, Obasanjo committed 125 impeacheable offences and, rather than be impeached, he was busy impeaching senate presidents and speakers. By the grace of God, all these would be reversed and we shall take over and continue to address all these things.”

Elaborating on the allegation by the PDP that president Buhari and APC are colluding with the Independent National Electoral Commission to rig the 2019 elections, he said “generally, people judge others like themselves.

“Do you remember how Prof. Jibril Aminu became a senator? He lost an election and congratulated the winner of the election. But, this particular candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, who was then the vice president insisted Aminu must be there and not any other person. When they insisted that I should assist him politically, I resisted. I was told at the Villa that Atiku said if they allow me become the national chairman of AD, I will bring down their government…”