From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Arewa Youth Assembly (AYA) on Wednesday commended President Muhammadu Buhari for nominating 40-year-old Abdulrasheed Bawa as the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).

The group called on the leadership of the Senate under Senator Ahmed Lawal to speed up the screening of Bawa and confirm his appointment so he could set the ball rolling.

AYA spokesman Mohammed Salihu Danlami in a statement described the choice of Bawa as a ’round peg in a round hole,’ citing his graduation from the anti-graft academy a few years ago with deliverables credited to him in the line of duty.

According to Salihu, ‘we endorse the appointment of Abdulrasheed Bawa as the new chairman of EFCC and hail President Muhammadu Buhari for putting the round peg in a round hole.

‘It is indeed a timely appointment as the country is set on a path to fight corruption and financial crimes to the ground and also at a time when the youths are calling and yearning for a seat at the table.

‘We as youths of Arewa, nurture, watch and protect the interest of the youths at all time and as such cannot help but recommend and salute this very act of President Muhammadu Buhari.

‘We believe strongly that Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa is the perfect candidate for the job,’ he said.

He added that his group had taken a step to write to senate under the leadership of Senator Ahmed Lawan, ‘to run a speedy screening and subsequently confirm the nomination of Bawa as the new chairman of EFCC for the overall benefit of the country.

‘This will enable the fight against corruption to have a smooth and uninterrupted flow to further redeem the image of our dear country before the world.’