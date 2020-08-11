Okwe Obi, Abuja

President Mohammadu Buhari, has been appreciated for sending a delegation to the wedding Fatiha of Alhaji Abubakar Musa and Zainab Shehu Fodio, in Sokoto State.

The presidential delegation was led by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami, and the Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi, among others.

In a statement, yesterday, the couple said: “On behalf of ourselves and families, we wish to humbly and most respectfully register our appreciation to His Excellency President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR, who served as Guardian (Waliy) represented by the Attorney General and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami SAN for and on behalf of the groom.