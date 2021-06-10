From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the 9th National Assembly as visionary, courageous and patriotic in their service to the nation.

He said this while congratulating the leadership and members of the 9th National Assembly on their second anniversary, extolling members sense of duty and diligence in handling issues related to the development of the country.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari noted the understanding and maturity of the lawmakers in speedily processing bills that directly impact the welfare of Nigerians, courageously finding common grounds to move the country forward, and passionately carrying out their oversight functions with justice and fairness.

The President in his goodwill message to the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, congratulating them for using their wealth of experience, wisdom and knowledge to ensure a peaceful working relationship among lawmakers, between both chambers, the Judiciary and the Executive, by always focusing on the larger picture of nation building.

As the 9th National Assembly commemorates the landmark, President Buhari said he believe the legislature has brought dignity and honour to the country, and looks forward to more years of harmonious working relationship, with focus on improving the livelihood of citizens, and creating an enabling environment for a prosperous nation where both the young and old can fully realize their dreams.