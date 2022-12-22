President Muhammadu Buhari has joined leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in celebrating with Gov. Abiodun Oyebanji of Ekiti, on his 55th birthday.

In a congratulatory message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina on Wednesday in Abuja, the president rejoiced with the governor, his family, friends, and cabinet on the milestone.

The president congratulated the governor on many achievements, delving into public service at a young age, and taking up many sensitive positions, including Chief of Staff and Secretary to the Government of Ekiti.

Buhari said Oyebanji’s passion to serve his people, which translated into winning the governorship election in June and swearing-in into office in Oct, bringing a wealth of knowledge, network, and experience, after working in various capacities.

He urged Oyebanji to explore opportunities in building on the successes of his predecessor in office, especially in education, in which the state earned a reputation for generational investments.

Buhari prayed that the Almighty God would bless and keep Oyebanji and grant him wisdom to actualise his vision.

In a similar development, Buhari has congratulated the Minister of State, Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, on his turbaning by the Daura Emirate Council with the traditional title of “Sarkin Kudun Hausa’’.

The president felicitated with the minister as he received the honour bestowed on him by the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk, in recognition of his versatile and cross-cultural experiences, schooling, working and sharing wisdom in various parts of the country, and the world.

According to the president, Sylva’s acceptance of the title further highlights the need for religious and cultural tolerance, understanding and networking to sustain the unity of the country, drawing lessons from shared humanity.

The president appreciated the Daura Emirate Council for its support to his administration.

Buhari prayed for the well-being of the minister and his family. (NAN)