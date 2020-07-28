Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed happiness on the clearing of all allegations against the President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwunmi Adesina, by an anonymous group, saying it was further validation of his competence and integrity to lead the institution.

President Buhari, according to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, congratulated the AfDB Board of Directors, the Ethics Committee and members of staff for their courage, maturity and patience in following through the process of investigations, and acceptance of Report of Panel of High-Level Independent Experts, which reviewed the Report of Ethics Committee of AfDB, and Dr Adesina’s response.

The President also commended the eminent personalities, consisting of Mary Robinson, Justice Hassan B Jallow and Leonard F McCarthy, who handled the review of the report of the Ethics Committee, for their professionalism in rejecting support services, and providing a unanimous report.

He said he believes that the conclusion of the review should finally draw to a close the allegations that created distractions for the institution for a period, and serve as an impetus for more diligence in handling responsibilities while fuelling the zeal to deliver on the promises of a greater Africa.

President Buhari urged Dr Adesina to remain steadfast, dedicated and resolute in pursuing his goals for the institution, especially with the now expected second term in office, assuring him of the prayers and support of Nigerians.