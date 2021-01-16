From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has described Chief Bisi Akande, the pioneer Chairman of the governing All Progressives Congress (APC), as ‘one of the biggest and strongest pillars of democracy in the country.’

Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity Garba Shehu quoted the President in a message to Chief Akande on the occasion of his 82nd birthday.

In the message, the President sent his ‘best wishes’ to Akande, a former Governor of Osun State, commending him as being ‘committed to service of the country and welfare of all citizens.’

According to the President, ‘the party he helped to form and lead as the pioneer chairman has benefited tremendously, and continues to benefit from his astute leadership, wisdom and strong democratic convictions.’

The President prayed for Chief Akande’s good health and long life so that the elder statesman will continue to be useful to the country and humanity.