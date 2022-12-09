President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, on his 60th birthday.

The President celebrated with the former Governor of Akwa Ibom State who turned 60 on December 9, for his giant strides in leadership and service to the nation.

Buhari joined members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in serenading the party chieftain, whose visionary style of leadership continues to inspire and out stand, starting from his state, where he led for eight years, and changed the landscape, turning it into a national and global reference for social, economic and infrastructural development.

He lauded the contributions of Akpabio to the political developments in the country, serving as Commissioner for Petroleum and Natural Resources, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Lands and Housing, before being elected Governor in 2007, and consistently remaining vocal and vibrant, especially as Senate Minority Leader.

The President congratulated Akpabio for remaining a prominent leader of the South South and for his efforts in promoting the wellbeing of his people, and maintaining a healthy relationship for peace and understanding at the national level.

The President prays that the Almighty God will bless Senator Akpabio and his family with longer life, good health and prosperity.