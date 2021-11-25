From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Prince Arthur Eze on his 73rd birthday November 25, 2021.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari, said he joins family, friends and well-wishers in celebrating a man who through dint of hard work and good fortune has devoted his resources to help those in need, reaching out generously to under-privileged people and families, communities, academic, religious and health institutions.

President Buhari expressed delight that Prince Eze has used his massive investments in the oil and gas sector to contribute to the development of the nation’s economy, provide gainful employment to many Nigerians, and extended his business empire beyond the shores of the country.

“As the Ozoigbondu marks another year, the President prays God Almighty to grant him good health, happiness and peace, with more fruitful years to serve God and humanity.”

