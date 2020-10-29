Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the founder of Afe Babalola University, Afe Babalola, on his 91st birthday.

According to a statement by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari said he joins friends and family members to celebrate with the educationist, agriculturist and legal luminary.

President Buhari congratulated Babalola for another year added to his life, and more opportunities to give and show that sharing brings more joy than acquisition, while commending his antecedents in health, education and legal career, training more than 2,500 lawyers in the country, with 15 already recognized as Senior Advocates of Nigeria.

The President also saluted the educationist for his high sense of patriotism, visionary leadership and penchant for always channelling his energy and resources into projects that directly impact the life of Nigerians, and providing wise counsels to leaders in both the private and public sectors on best ways to move the country forward.

As the renowned lawyer and philanthropist turns 91, President Buhari prayd that the almighty God will bless him and his family, and grant him longer life to keep serving the nation and humanity.