From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated legal luminary, educationist and philanthropist, Chief Afe Babalola, on his 92nd birthday.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari said he joined family members, friends and all well-wishers, particularly the Nigerian Bar Association, in celebrating the milestone with the lawyer, who defied so many odds to redefine and reposition himself for a successful life, and in the process brought many into the limelight.

The President noted the support of the philanthropist in building basic infrastructure to assist citizens, extending charity to the poor and needy, and mentoring many, especially in his profession, to reach the pinnacle of their careers.

The President prayed for God’s grace of longer life, good health and strength for the renowned lawyer as he continues his service to humanity.

