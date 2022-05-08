From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Asiwaju Khamis Badmus, farmer, businessman and philanthropist, on his 76th birthday on May 9,2022.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari said he joins family, friends and associates to celebrate with the renowned agriculturalist.

The President also congratulated management and staff of the TUNS Group, particularly the TUNS Farms Nigeria Ltd, as they celebrate with the visionary leader who’s resourcefulness continues to inspire and astound.

President Buhari noted the diligence, foresight and patriotism of Asiwaju Badmus over many years, favouring only what is good and right for the country in investments, and placing the welfare of his staff and many dependants above self.

As the former President of Poultry Association of Nigeria, Buhari commended the dedication and courage of Badmus in turning the fortunes of poultry farmers around, and making it more attractive for the youth, especially as a veritable business.

The President affirmed that the business mogul has willingly deployed his experience and wisdom in serving the country, starting out as a policeman, journalist, businessman, before delving into agriculture, where he continues to thrive with innovation and new technology.

The President prayed for more strength and good health for the Asiwaju Musulumi of Yoruba land.