From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has described Aliko Dangote as a key partner and a warrior in the fight against COVID-19 in Nigeria, noting that he has continued to show consistent faith and belief in Nigeria.

The President said this in a congratulatory message to the chairman of the Dangote Group, to mark 64th birthday.

The Dangote Group is a member of the private sector-led coalition against COVID-19 (CACOVID).

In a statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, Buhari said the burden of the coronavirus pandemic was made lighter for both the citizens and government because people like Dangote provided the needed support and cooperation.

He also commended Dangote for giving wings to the aspirations of many youngsters and professionals in Nigeria and the rest of the continent, and urged him to continue to do more.

“Your exemplary efforts will go down in history and will be remembered by future generations. I wish you many more years of healthy life and service to nation and humanity,” President Buhari said.