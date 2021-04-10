From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Aliko Dangote, chairman of Dangote group, on his 64th birthday, describing him as a key partner and warrior in the fight against COVID-19 in Nigeria.

Dangote Group is a member of private sector-led coalition against COVID-19 (CACOVID).

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari said the “corona warrior” has continued to show consistent faith and belief in Nigeria.

According to the President, the burden of the coronavirus pandemic has been lighter for both the citizens and government because people like Dangote provided needed support and cooperation.

“He also commended the President of Dangote group for giving wings to the aspirations of many youngsters and professionals in Nigeria and the rest of the continent, urging him to continue to do more,” the statement said.

“President Buhari added that these exemplary efforts will go down in history and will be remembered by future generations.

“He wished him many more years of healthy life and service to nation and humanity.”