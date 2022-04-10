From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, on his 65th birthday, April 10th, 2022.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari said he joins family members, friends and associates to celebrate the milestone with the business magnate.

He said he shares the memorable occasion with the Dangote Group, which includes management and members of staff, and the many visionary leaders that daily redefine the livelihood of Nigerians for the better, and drive competitiveness in the economy with clear ranking of excellence in provision of goods and services.

President Buhari affirms that as Dangote turns 65, the footprints of the consummate businessman in key sectors of the economy, and the remarkable results achieved in production and supply of food items, making him a household name. More recently, his dynamism in buoying the economy through heavy investments in building Africa’s largest refinery, fertiliser manufacturing company, and cement factories.

President Buhari said he appreciates the patriotism, simplicity and wisdom that Dangote has consistently displayed, making Nigeria and Nigerians his first priority, while setting example for many that charity truly begins from home.

The President wished him greater service to God, country, and humanity.

