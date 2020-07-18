Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Professor Charles Egbu, from Anambra State, on his appointment as Vice Chancellor of Leeds Trinity University, United Kingdom.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari felicitated with the academic, who is the first black person appointed helmsman of a ranked university in the UK, urging him to continue to proudly hold the flag of Nigeria aloft in all his endeavours in the elevated position.

“With wide experience as Pro-Chancellor at the University of East London, Dean of the School of Built Environment and Architecture at London South Bank University, and stints at University of Salford, University College London, Glasgow Caledonian University, Leeds Beckett University, among others, I have no doubt that you will acquit yourself creditably once again in this new assignment,” he said.

President Buhari added that Professor Egbu, a foremost Quantity Surveyor with 12 books and over 350 publications to his credit, is a worthy example of an industrious Nigerian, whom the younger generation should adopt as a role model. He urged the new VC, who assumed office in November, to build on the strong foundations laid by his predecessors at the university, where he is equally an alumnus.

The Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, NIDCOM, Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa had earlier congratulated Professor Egbu on his appointment as the Vice Chancellor of Leeds Trinity University, East London, United Kingdom.