From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former Head of State and Chairman of the National Peace Committee, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, on his 80th birthday, June 13, 2022.

This is even as he expressed the believes that, the nation owes Abubakar debt of gratitude for always putting the interest of the country and its citizens first, and working for the greater good of Nigeria and a better Africa.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari said he joins family members, friends and associates of the former Head of State in celebrating the milestone, taking into full cognisance the historic roles he has played in the unity and peace of Nigeria, and in laying the building blocks of democracy.

The President noted the meritorious service of the former Chief of Defence Staff, sacrificing for the country and African continent by participating in peace missions and negotiating for the upholding of democracy across the continent.

President Buhari extolled the humility and humanity of the Army General, who chose the noble path by ensuring transition to democratic government in 1999, and midwifed a peaceful handover process in 2015.

President Buhari prayed that the Almighty God will continually bless the former Head of State with good health, strength and wisdom.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .