From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari congratulated Minister of Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello, and Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, at 64 years, on January 8, 2023.

According to the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari felicitates with families, friends and associates of the ministers, who have meritoriously served the country, making noticeable and commendable differences in their positions with humility and focus, further bringing government closer to the people.

The President noted the stability, decency in allocations and predictability that the FCT Minister has restored in the capital city, through hard work and collaboration with stakeholders, especially local communities, opening up places for more infrastructural development, and attracting tourism opportunities for growth.

President Buhari extolled Tallen for pushing and ensuring the actualisation of policies that favoured women and children, particularly girl-child empowerment, and remaining a strong voice for the campaigns against domestic violence, exploitation of children and equal opportunities in workplaces.

The President prayed for more of God’s blessings on Bello and Tallen.