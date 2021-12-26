From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje on the occasion of his 72nd birthday anniversary, describing him as an effective administrator who has written new chapters in development, peace and security in Kano State.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari said: “Happy birthday and best wishes to Governor Ganduje. I wish you good health and long life as you continue to serve the State and the nation with your well-known commitment to peace, security and development.

“Kano State is making steady progress under the APC administration. I pray for your long life and good health,” the President said.

In a related development, President Buhari also congratulated the Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule on his 62nd birthday.

In a message to the Governor, President Buhari commended him for his “immense patriotism, hard work, and self-reliance to transform Nasarawa State to a land of peace, development and prosperity.”

He also commended the Governor for the good governance in his tenure so far and wished that he would fulfill his dream of making Nasarawa State a peaceful and prosperous State, making it a model for others to copy.

“May you stay healthy and live long, as you chart your very promising political career,” said the President.