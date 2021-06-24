From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abujq

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, on his 59th birthday.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari said he recognizes the vision, maturity and courage the Speaker has brought to Nigeria’s leadership.

President Buhari felicitated with the Speaker and his family on the auspicious moment, joining the National Assembly, particularly members of the green chamber, in celebrating with the lawmaker, whose selflessness, forthrightness and patriotism continue to broaden the scope of policies, taking into full consideration the voice of Nigerians.

As the visionary leader turns 59, the President prayed for his good health and strength, and the grace of God for more wisdom to keep serving the country.