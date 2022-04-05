From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Gbenga Daniel, former Governor of Ogun State, on his 66th birthday, April 6, 2022 , celebrating the businessman, democrat and party stalwart for his dedication to nation building.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari said he joins the leadership and members of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Daniel, who cut his teeth early in politics by being among the Committee of Friends of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, and joining the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) in the 70’s as a student.

He rejoices with family members, friends and associates, both in business and politics, of the former governor, nothing the inspiring role he has played in the political and economic development of the country, setting up engineering and hospitality outfits that employ and train the youth in entrepreneurship, establishing a Political Leadership Academy (POLA) for grooming young people in leadership and governance, and the Gateway Front Foundation for philanthropy.

As the Otunba of Egba and Ijebu clans marks his 66th birthday, President Buhari commended his courage, diligence and visionary leadership style, which has translated into better lives for many, and supported major historic transitions, like return to civilian rule in 1999.

President Buhari prayed for the wellbeing of the former governor and his family.

