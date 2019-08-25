Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Prof. Jibril Aminu on his 80th anniversary, describing him as man with a pedigree of excellence, stewardship and dedication to the growth of the nation and humanity.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari joined the academia, statesmen and political leaders in celebrating the medical doctor, consultant and scholar for scoring many firsts in his chosen career, and promoting a culture of multi-disciplinary impact through commitment and focus, serving the nation variously as a minister, diplomat, administrator and senator.

Buhari affirmed that Aminu’s exceptionality stemmed from his forthrightness, strong sense of fairness, love for learning and unwavering support for issues that affect the livelihood of the ordinary people, highlighting his many counsels to leaders and interventions as a lawmaker from 2003 to 2011.

The President applauded the former Vice Chancellor’s versatility and contributions to national development, serving the country as a Minister of Education and Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, believing that the scholar played a significant role in representing and projecting Nigeria at the global stage, which generations will remember.