Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated renowned Professor Jibril Aminu on his 80th, describing him as man with a pedigree of excellence, stewardship and dedication to the growth of the country and of humanity.

The President said he joins academia, statesmen and political leaders in celebrating the medical doctor, consultant and scholar for scoring many firsts in his chosen career, and promoting a culture of multi-disciplinary impact through commitment and focus, serving the country variously as minister, diplomat, administrator and senator.

In a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari affirmed that Aminu’s exceptionality stems from his forthrightness, strong sense of fairness, love for learning and unwavering support for issues that affect the livelihood of ordinary Nigerians, highlighting his many counsels to leaders and interventions as a lawmaker from 2003 to 2011.

The President applauded the former vice chancellor’s versatility and contributions to national development, serving the country as a Minister of Education and Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, believing that the scholar played a significant part in representing Nigeria well on the global stage.

Buhari said he rejoices with family members, friends, academic and political associates of the physician, praying that God will grant Aminu a longer life and good health.