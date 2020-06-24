Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Babagana Kingibe on his 75th birthday, saying his service to the nation has been exemplary.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari said he joined family members, friends and political associates to celebrate the renowned diplomat and acknowledged his laudable profile in public service, which include serving as Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Minister of Internal Affairs, Minister of Power and Steel, and at various times Nigerian Ambassador to Greece and Cyprus, Pakistan, and African Union Special Envoy to Sudan.

The President said he believes the diplomat’s venture into politics was expedient as he played key roles in shaping the nation’s history, most remarkably sharing a presidential candidate ticket with Chief MKO Abiola in an election that has remained the crux of Nigeria’s democracy and continues to define the trajectory of leadership.

The President extolled Kingibe’s willingness to always answer the call of service in Nigeria, and the African continent, recalling how, from early years, he sacrificed his time and resources, working diligently as Principal Political Secretary in the Office of the President in the 70’s, where he contributed to military transfer of power, states creation and birth of the Second Republic.

The President prayed that the Almighty God will continue to strengthen the renowned diplomat, and bless his family.

President Buhari also congratulated the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, on his 55th birthday, saluting the courage and boundless energy he has brought into leadership, especially the focus on people oriented development.

President Buhari said h joins the State Executive Council, family, friends and political associates of the former banker in celebrating the visionary leader, who has over the years contributed to the development of the state at various levels, including serving as Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Commissioner for Training and Pensions, and Managing Director/CEO of Lagos State Development and Property Corporation (LSDPC).

The President affirmed that the governor’s consistency in diligently serving governments in the state, and loyalty to the governing party, APC, deserves commendation, urging him to keep sharing the wealth of experience gained from the private sector to bring more competency and effectiveness into the public sector, which provides the engine for driving policies, and actualizing development plans.

As the Lagos State Governor turns 55, President Buhari noted, with appreciation, the strong leadership he has brought to bear with his management team to contain and reverse the spread of novel coronavirus.

The President prayed that the Almighty God will grant Governor Sanwo-Olu more years of good health, strength and wisdom to serve Lagos State, and the nation.