From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, on his birthday, who turns 64 on January 12, saying he shares the joyous occasion with the National Assembly.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said the President joins his family members, friends, and political associates to celebrate a man who has a profile of being one of the most experienced legislators in the country, having served eight years in the House of Representatives, 1999-2007, and almost 12 years in the Senate.

He affirmed that Lawan, after leaving his career path as a lecturer and researcher, deployed his vast knowledge in shaping policies and strengthening democracy in Nigeria by always showing maturity, and advocating a win-win for all stakeholders.

The President noted the historic interventions of the Senate President, particularly providing a peaceful and harmonious leadership for the 9th National Assembly that has translated into many gains for the country on legislation and passing of bills into law.

President Buhari prayed for the well-being of Sen. Lawan and his family.