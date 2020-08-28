Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Nigerian born Kaycee Madu, appointed Minister of Justice and Solicitor General for the Government of Alberta in Canada.

Madu makes history as the first African born provincial minister in Canadian, and is also the Provincial Secretary and Keeper of the Great Seal of the Province of Alberta.

Presidency spokesman, Femi Adesina, said Buhari described the honour as “landmark and historic,” saying it once again pedestals people of Nigerian descent as go-getters, who distinguish themselves in different walks of life.

He said as the first Black Justice Minister and Solicitor-General in Canada, Madu has written himself into history books, and urges Nigerians, both at home and abroad, to remain good ambassadors of their country.

Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) also congratulated Madu, expressing delight that he had proved his mettle which earned him the exalted position.

“We are so happy for Mr. Madu on his well deserved appointment. This confirms our saying that our Diaspora’s are our greatest asset making us proud globally,” she said.

The NIDCOM boss said the appointment of Madu as Minister of Justice was a reward of consistent hard work, dedication and determination to succeed in his chosen career irrespective of the fact that he was in a foreign land.