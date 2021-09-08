From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Gen Muhammad Buba Marwa (retd) on his 68th birthday.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, President Buhari said he joins members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in rejoicing with the public servant who continues to distinguish himself in leadership.

President Buhari noted Marwa’s positive efforts in the war against drug abuse and trafficking, appreciating his dedication to repositioning the NDLEA, sanitising the streets and re-orienting young people on the dangers of substance abuse.

The president affirmed that the track record of the former Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee for the Elimination of Drug Abuse (PACEDA) and Ambassador to South Africa and Kingdoms of Lesotho and Swaziland, has been inspiring, reflecting his passion, training and experience, both local and international.

‘At 68, President Buhari believes the former military Governor of old Borno State and military Administrator of Lagos State, patriotism and diligence have left imprints on the country, showing both old and young the way to go.

‘The President prayed for Marwa’s wellbeing and that of his family,’ the statement read.