From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari, on the occasion of his 72nd birthday.
According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari, described him as a national asset.
He said: “I wish you good health and long life as you continue to serve the nation with your well-known spirit of humility and hard work.”
“Governor Masari,” said the President, “has written many chapters in the development of our young democracy and in Katsina, where he is about to end his two terms as Governor.”
He noted that Masari’s immense patriotism, hard work and self-discipline will continue to be appreciated as assets of the nation.
“May you stay healthy and live long and under your leadership, our wish for a peaceful and prosperous Katsina state will be realized,” President Buhari concluded.
