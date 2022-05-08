From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the Military for the incessant onslaught and for not showing any let up as they continue to achieve positive outcomes based on their current operational trajectory in the Northwest and particularly Zamfara State which has been a hotbed of criminal activity.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari noted that while there appears to be relative calm in the State, with situations returning to normal in most parts and the rural communities ready to live their lives normally again, there had been several breaches, especially in view of the bandits’ attack on Damri, Sabongarin Damri and Kalahe villages in Bakura Local Government Area, and lately, Maradun, where a number of casualties were recorded.

“We mustn’t allow the return of days when the bandits had a free hand to do as they wished. The rural folk in Zamfara and elsewhere must be allowed to have peace. Therefore, the momentum that has been developed must be sustained to bring closure to the activities of these murderers,” he directed.

President Buhari consoles with the families of the victims as well as the government and people of the State, adding that the combined efforts of the Federal and State governments must do all that can be done to bring an immediate end to the horrific killings.