From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the United Nations (UN) Deputy Secretary General, Amina Mohammed, on her re-appointment for a second term.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari assured of the prayers and support of Nigerians, especially the Federal Executive Council, where she served for some years.

The president also sent deepest appreciation to the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, for the confidence reposed on the former Minister of the Environment, giving her another opportunity to serve the global body and humanity, which further enhances the voice and presence of Nigeria.

President Buhari noted that Mohammed’s dedication to duty has always been exceptional, and her interest in improving the livelihood of people, through personal and institutional efforts, continues to stand her out, affirming that the UN Deputy Secretary General remains an inspiration to many women in Nigeria, Africa and the global community.

The president said he joins family, friends and associates of the renowned technocrat and diplomat in celebrating the well-deserved re-appointment, wishing her all the best on the next rung of the leadership ladder.