Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the former Governor of old Enugu State, Dr Emmanuel Okwesilieze Nwodo, on his 70th birthday.

In a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari wished Nwodo good health and strength as he continues to serve the nation.

He said he joins the family, friends and all political associates of the National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in celebrating the milestone, heralded by many years of medical service, within and outside the nation, before participating actively in politics.

President Buhari said as Nwodo turns 70, he prays that God will continue to bless him, and his family.