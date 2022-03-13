From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated statesman and former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Ignatius Olisemeka, on his 90th birthday.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari said he joins career and political diplomats, who closely worked with him over many years, to celebrate the milestone.

He felicitated with Ambassador Olisemeka’s family, friends and associates as they rejoice with the nonagenarian, whose imprint on Nigeria’s international relations remains strong and relevant, sustaining relations with countries, multilateral institutions and foreign investors.

President Buhari extols the career diplomat’s discipline, diligence and social skills in winning and keeping friends for the country, building a strong network and inspiring younger diplomats on the value of healthy and functional relations, especially in attracting goodwill, which translates to growth and development in the highly globalized world.

Buhari said as the former Minister of Foreign Affairs turns 90, he prays for his good health strength, and sound mind.