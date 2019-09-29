Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, New York

President Muhammadu Buhari has given reasons former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, was reappointed Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

In a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari while congratulating Orelope-Adefulire on her 60th birthday, affirmed that the recent renewal of her appointment comes with lots of expectations as the country repositions to cut down level of poverty and strengthen the economy for sustainable growth, urging her to stay focused on the goals.

The president applauded her for many years of laudable achievements, especially in public service.

Buhari also hailed the presidential aide’s courage for delving into politics and governance, and taking interest in developmental issues, thereby setting the pace for many women to actively participate in state and national issues.

The president said he was joining her family, friends, who is former Commissioner for Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation in Lagos State, in commending her for bringing her wealth of experience working at the grassroots to her position.

He prayed for longer life and strength for the Senior Special Assistant.