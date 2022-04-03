From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated former Governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, on his 70th birthday, April 4, 2022.

He said he joins leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in celebrating with former Chairman of the ruling party on another milestone, saluting his salutary contributions to development of democracy and good governance.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari said he believes Oshiomhole’s leadership strides in various sectors will stand the test of time, deploying his time and strength to the good of workers and Nigerians as a labour leader, Chairman of the Nigerian Labour Congress, and accepting the call into politics to serve his state.

He noted the mental soundness and experience of the former APC leader, willingly dedicating himself for the greater good of the country, and acting as the voice of the voiceless in different ramifications.

As the former Governor turns 70, the President prayed for good health, and continued service to God and humanity.