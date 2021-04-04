From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Adams Oshiomhole on his 69th birthday.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari said he joins family, friends and well-wishers around the country to celebrate the former Governor of Edo State, thanking God for a life of service to the nation, good health and opportunity to commemorate this special day.

He urged the former labour leader that as he looks forward to joining the club of septuagenarians, to rededicate his life to working for the prosperity of those in need, building bridges among people of diverse backgrounds and faith; and inspiring others to be patriotic, eschewing politics of division and acrimony.

President Buhari said he also recognized the immense contributions the former national chairman has made to the nation, wishing the people’s comrade more years of service to build a better country.