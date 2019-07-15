Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja and Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated two prominent media men for reaching milestones in their lives.

Veteran journalist and former governor of Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba, clocks 80 on July 15, while Prince Nduka Obaigbena, publisher of Thisday newspapers clocks 60 today.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement, said Buhari congratulated the All Progressive Congress (APC) chieftain on the the launch of his memoir, “Battlelines: Adventures in Journalism and Politics,” which heralded his birthday.

He described the elder statesman as a loyal party stalwart, who has successfully translated words into action by fully participating in politics and governance, and leaving a legacy of serving as a governor of his state in two republics, 1992 to 1993 and 1999 to 2003.

The president also commended Osoba’s unwavering commitment to building strong institutions that will encourage participatory democracy and development in the country, recalling that their many conversations, including the visit to the State House last week, had always centred on Nigeria and its people, with wise and insightful counsels on engendering a better country.

Buhari while felicitating with family, friends, professional colleagues and political associates of the octogenarian, said he believed his lofty contributions, with some already brilliantly captured in the memoir, will always be remembered, affirming that the real impact of his wealth of experience, selfless spirit and many sacrifices in leadership will transcend pages and continue to resonate in the many lives he has touched.

In a separate statement, Buhari also celebrated Obaigbena, chairman of Leaders and Company, owners of Thisday newspaper, Arise magazine and TV.

President Buhari commended the media entrepreneur for his visionary and adventurous leadership style of establishing trademark communication outfits that have remained outstanding in informing Nigerians about the world around them, and educating the world about Nigeria.

The president saluted Obaigbena’s courage in assembling a team of brilliant journalists and administrators who started Thisday newspaper and the groundbreaking strides they have made.

President Buhari believed that Obaigbena’s patriotism is exemplary, especially the maturity and balance the Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria that he leads, has brought to traditional media at a time the social variant runs riot round the world.

Describing Obaigbena as an “ideas man,” the president felicitated with his family, friends and professional colleagues, wishing him longer life, good health and prosperity.

In the same vein, APC described Osoba as an epitome of integrity and service.

In a statement, yesterday by its Caretaker Committee Publicity Secretary in Ogun State, Tunde Oladunjoye, the party said: “As you celebrate your 80th birthday today sir, we acknowledge and appreciate your contributions to the overall development of Nigeria, especially Ogun State.

“As a leader, you have demonstrated uncommon passion for mentoring and actualisation of common goals for the benefit of the greater majority.”

Also, a former House of Representatives member, Kunle Adeyemi, described Osoba as a die-hard progressive and staunch believer in grassroots development.

Adeyemi, who represented Ifo/Ewekoro Federal Constituency between 2011 and 2015 at the National Assembly, stated this yesterday during a chat with newsmen in Abeokuta, on the activities lined up to celebrate the 80th birthday of the former governor.

The former House of Reps member explained that Osoba’s background in journalism contributed immensely to his penchant for progressive politics which culminated to the pursuance of grassroots development while he governed Ogun.

He said even at 80, Osoba has not relented in promoting good governance at the grassroots, stressing journalism opened his eyes to the gap of development in rural communities.