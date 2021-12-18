From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has felicitated with Abe I, Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom of Delta State, Dr Emmanuel Ekemejewan Sideso, on his 78th birthday, December.

He said he joins family, friends and associates to celebrate with the royal father.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, President Buhari noted His Royal Majesty’s commitment to peace in the Uvwie Kingdom, which has translated into many gains for the community, state and the nation, opening up more space for investors, and nurturing young entrepreneurs.

President Buhari congratulated the monarch for many achievements on the throne, particularly creating a collective vision for his people, and shaping a new orientation of response to the education and civic responsibilities.

The president prayed for the wellbeing of the royal father, his family and his domain, appreciating his contributions to national development.