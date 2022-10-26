From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Following the election of Ayo Owodunni as the first black person to hold office as a city councilor in Kitchener, London, Ontario, Canada, President Muhammadu Buhari has complimented the Diaspora’s achievements in enhancing Nigeria’s reputation overseas and serving as brand ambassadors.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Owodunni won the Municipal elections for Ward 5 in a keenly contested race for the office.

Speaking on Owodunni’s historic victory, President Buhari said the record-setting election of the Nigerian, the first ever for a black person highlighted the various initiatives undertaken by him as a consultant, facilitator, and trainer, supporting businesses in their efforts to promote learning and bring diversity, inclusion and cultural understanding in the workplace.

He urged Nigerians in the Diaspora to always promote the government’s development agenda wherever they lived and ” never be afraid to dream big and never give up on your dreams.”

He congratulated Owodunni and his spouse, Folake and their two children on this very important election victory.