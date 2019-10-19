Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the Nigeria Police Force for bursting a child-theft racket in Kano State and fake correctional centers in Kaduna and Katsina states, urging them to sustain these good efforts across the country.

This is even as he has warned that his presidency will not support criminality under any guise, including the abduction of children and selling them off illegally.

In a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari while reacting to the incidents and arrests, noted that such arrests is in line with his commitment to human rights and dignity of the citizens regardless of their age, religion and ethnicity.

On torture chambers, Buhari notes that in this day and age, no responsible democratic government would tolerate the existence of the torture chambers and physical abuses of inmates in the name of rehabilitation of the victims.

He, therefore, lauds the efforts of the police in exposing these human rights abuses by individuals and criminal groups, and is optimistic that these efforts will be sustained to check illegal activities of this nature.

Buhari appealed to members of the general public to remain vigilant and assist security agencies in crime prevention and control by reporting the existence of criminal activities around their communities.

The sharing of human intelligence is everybody’s responsibility in order to make our society safe and this government is ever committed to supporting the police to be more effective in the performance of its duties through proper funding and motivation of its personnel.