From Desmond Mgboh, Kano and Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday expressed the nation’s condolences to the family of the five year-old schoolgirl Hanifa Abubakar whose body was discovered in a shallow grave in Kano after nearly two months of fruitless search.

The President in particular praised the police and the secret service for their efforts in unraveling the mystery behind the disappearance of Hanifa, and particularly for the arrest of her teacher and his accomplices suspected of the child’s kidnap and murder.

President Buhari said the family and the whole nation which followed up on Hanifa’s travail every day since her disappearance in December last year were hoping for the girl to have been rescued alive and well, adding however that the very thorough and painstaking detective operation by the law enforcement bodies, leading to the discovery of the corpse and the arrest of the suspects who have already made confessions was commendable, calling it an achievement that should instill more public confidence in the authorities.

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari said: “When breakthroughs like this happen, people will talk differently of law enforcement”.

President Buhari prayed for the repose of the soul of the little schoolgirl and urged her parents to bear the sad loss with courage and fortitude in God.

The President urged the police and Ministry of Justice to uphold the integrity of the detective work that busted the case by preparing well and presenting a good case that will earn the respect of the court.

Meanwhile Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has assured that government would continue to monitor and ensure the prosecution of anyone found culpable in the kidnap and murder of Hanifa Abubakar, an innocent five-year-old pupil at Kwanar Dakata in Nassarawa Local Government area of the state.

This was contained in a statement issued by the state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba on Friday.

The governor said already measures taken in the matter included the indefinite closure and withdrawal of the operational licence of the school where the child was allegedly murdered.

He said government was terribly disturbed that people entrusted with the care of children could turn out to be their murderers.

Ganduje added that government had been in touch with the family of the deceased child and would remain so until justice prevailed in the case to serve as deterrent to others.

The governor, who commended security agencies in the state for the prompt action that led to the arrest of those allegedly involved, stated that government will meticulously follow the case to its logical conclusion.

He also commended the international community, human rights-based organizations and well-meaning Nigerians for their concern in the matter.

Ganduje assured security agencies of government’s support in carrying out their duties of ensuring that Kano maintains its relative peace.