Our correspondents

Yesterday, prominent Nigerians and groups from all political divides led by President Muhammadu Buhari congratulated the Edo State governor and candidate of the PDP in Saturday’s election, Godwin Obaseki for winning a second term in office.

President Buhari commended the election process which led to the victory of Governor Obaseki as declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a statement by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Buhari urged Obaseki to show grace and humility in victory.

The President Buhari said:

“My commitment to free and fair elections is firm, because without free and fair elections, the foundation of our political and moral authority will be weak.

“I have consistently advocated for free and fair elections in the country because it is the bedrock of true democratic order.

Democracy will mean nothing if the votes of the people don’t count or if their mandate is fraudulently tampered with.”

He commended the people of Edo State, the parties, candidates and security agencies for conducting themselves responsibly.

Meanwhile, Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has said that the victory Godwin Obaseki, has marked the end of god-fatherism in the country.

Atiku, in a statement, yesterday, congratulated the PDP) for standing with the people of Edo State in good and bad times.

The former vice president, who stated that he knows Obaseki to be a magnanimous man, urged the APC governorship candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, to accept the hand of fellowship, which the Edo governor will extend to him.

“There is a new dawn in Edo State, and the hard won victory of Governor Godwin Nogheghase Obaseki is not just a victory, but a Declaration of Independence from the anti democratic forces of god-fatherism and militarism. No victory could be sweeter than this, and I heartily congratulate the governor, and the good people of Edo State for their resilience in the face of the forces arrayed against them,” he said.