From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari hailed Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s visionary leadership as he celebrates his 57th birthday today, June 25.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President, on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari said he rejoices with the political leader on remarkable strides of service in the private and public sectors.

The President noted that Sanwo-Olu’s visionary leadership has impacted infrastructure, security, business outlook and public service, creating opportunities for Nigerians and foreign investors to benefit from the economic vibrancy of the state.

He said that as the former Managing Director and CEO of Lagos State Property Development Corporation and banker turns 57, he believes his vast experience in the private sector will always be relevant in pursuing competence and excellence in governance, after working successfully with the big financial institutions in the country.

President Buhari prayed that God will keep and prosper the Lagos governor and his family.