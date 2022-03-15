From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the former President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Mustafa Shehu, on his election as President-elect of the World Federation of Engineering Organisations (WFEO).

According to a statement by Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari noted that the overwhelming endorsement of Shehu by the members of the body at the on-going World Engineering summit in Costa Rica, is a testament to his passion for the field of human endeavour as well as his dedication towards ensuring a better lease of life for Nigerians especially rural dwellers, using his familiar terrain of electrical engineering.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

President Buhari urged that as the former Executive Vice President of the body assumes the mantle of leadership of the conglomerate of Engineering organisations across the world in 2023, he should use his wealth of experience and contacts to address some of the issues bedevilling the profession in the country especially, the unfortunate occurrences of collapsed buildings and improvement in the energy sector.

He wished the accomplished and multiple award-winning Electrical Engineer a successful tenure.