Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated renowned writer, journalist, columnist, actor, dancer, and dramatist, Akogun Tola Adeniyi on his 75th birthday.

He described Adeniyi as a man who made writing look so fluid and easy through his column, Aba Saheed, which was a compelling read as he plied his trade for decades in Sketch Newspapers, Nigerian Tribune, Daily Times of Nigeria, and many others, where he held top editorial positions as Editor-in-Chief/ CEO.

President Buhari equally saluted the business savvy of Adeniyi, which led him to found the Canada Africa Chamber of Commerce in 1996.

“I wish this irrepressible writer and columnist good health, longer life, and greater contributions to our dear country,” the President said.

He said he also rejoices with the family, friends and the entire pen fraternity on Adeniyi’s landmark birthday.