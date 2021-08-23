From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has hailed incredible strength and exceptional courage of Mrs. Victoria Aguiyi-Ironsi, wife of the first military Head of State, Major General Johnson Thomas Aguiyi-Ironsi.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari said this in his

condolences message to the Aguiyi-Ironsi family, and government and people of Abia State on her passing.

He affirmed that Lady Victoria’s incredible strength and exceptional courage during one of the darkest moments in the nation’s history pedestals her as a mother of the nation, God-fearing and a foremost woman of valour.

The President noted that the former First Lady will be remembered for laying a solid foundation for women’s leadership role in the seat of power and as a founding member of the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association; she passionately championed the welfare and wellbeing of families of military officers.

The President recognised that 55 years after the death of her husband, General Aguiyi-Ironsi, Lady Victoria never stopped working for the greater good of Nigeria, and for peace, stability, healing and reconciliation in the land.

The President said he sincerely hopes that Lady Victoria’s labours for the country will not be in vain, and joins all Nigerians in praying for the repose of the soul of the departed and comfort for those who mourn.