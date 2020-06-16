Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of 12 new Permanent Secretaries (PS) in the Federal Civil Service.

The Head of Service of the Federation (HoSF), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, made this known on Tuesday, in Abuja.

According to a statement on her behalf by the Director, Communications Office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (OHCSF), Mrs. Olawunmi Ogunmosunle, the swearing-in and deployment of the new permanent secretaries will be announced in due course.

The newly appointed PS and their states are Akinlade Oluwatoyin, Kogi; Alkali Bashir Nura, Kano; Anyanwutaku Adaora lfeoma, Anambra; Ardo Babayo Kumo, Gombe; Belgore Shuaib Mohammad Lomido, Kwara; and Ekpa Anthonia Akpabio, Cross River.

Others are Hussaini Babangida, Jigawa; Mahmuda Mamman, Yobe; Meribole Emmanuel Chukwuemeka, Abia; Mohammed Aliyu Ganda, Sokoto; Tarfa Yerima Peter Adamawa; and Udoh Moniloja Omokunmi, Oyo.